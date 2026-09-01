PDP Endorses G-100 Move To Defeat APC

The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has backed the G-100 initiative aimed at bringing opposition parties together ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the faction announced its support on Tuesday through a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, after the group held its first meeting on Monday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The meeting brought together representatives of opposition political parties to discuss plans for greater cooperation and the possibility of producing a single candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The Turaki-led PDP faction said it decided to take part in the process because of the economic difficulties and other challenges it said Nigerians were facing under the Bola Tinubu administration.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a responsible opposition party, has endorsed the G-100 (a group of 100 opposition stalwarts) driven process of creating an all-opposition front to challenge the incumbent APC candidate in the 2027 general elections.”

“Our participation is anchored on the promise that the process will be hinged on the philosophical underpinnings of transparency, equality, data-driven decisions and egalitarianism. Any result birthed by a process midwifed by these virtues will certainly offer Nigerians a credible leadership capable of alleviating the skyrocketing poverty and rising insecurity in the country”, the statement read.

The group described G-100 as a platform made up of 100 opposition figures working towards the formation of a broad political alliance capable of challenging the APC at the next general election.

According to the PDP faction, its involvement is based on the expectation that the process will be conducted openly and fairly, with decisions guided by facts and equal treatment of participating political groups.

The faction said such a process could produce a strong opposition platform capable of presenting Nigerians with an alternative leadership and addressing issues such as poverty and insecurity.

It also said its decision was in line with its earlier position of working with other political parties and organisations that share the goal of removing the APC from power.