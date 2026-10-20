2027: ‘This Is First Time Since 1999 That PDP Won’t Be On Ballot’ – Isaac Fayose

Political commentator, Isaac Fayose, has claimed that the 2027 general election will be the first time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not feature on the ballot.

Naija News reports that Fayose made this known on News Central Television, where he spoke about the alleged intimidation of opposition members by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose further attributed the attack on the opposition to the APC government’s failure to present its achievements during the campaign.

He said, “Before, we thought that Buhari was shege but this one is shege pro-max. This is the first time since 1999 that PDP will not be on the ballot.

“we have been shouting for the past three years that the APC government wants to kill the opposition. You can see what is happening now. Our president cannot even campaign because he is avoiding facing Nigerians.

“The reason he is not campaigning is because he doesn’t have the strength yet he doesn’t want any of the opposition to be on the street.

“They don’t have anything to show Nigerians and so they don’t want the opposition to come out. They don’t want to see the opposition campaigning in the street.

“Peter Obi was in Benue, they refused to let him enter the city, the other day, we were in Akwa Ibom and we were not allowed to campaign. They don’t have anything to offer.

“This is the first time a president seeking re-election will say he can’t go round to a campaign that he has boys”.

Isaac, the younger brother of the former Ekiti State Governor, also described the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as the worst ever, claiming about 67 per cent of citizens are crying.

He added, “This is the worst government in the history of our country. You don’t even need to ask me, go to the street and ask.

“Over 67 percent of Nigerians have been crying since this government came”.