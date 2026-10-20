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Fuel Subsidy: Is Egypt Not Better Than Nigeria? – Rufai Oseni Knocks Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Bola Tinubu and Rufai Oseni
Bola Tinubu and Rufai Oseni

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian journalist Rufai Oseni criticised President Bola Tinubu for comparing proposals to restore fuel subsidy with going back to Egypt.
  • Tinubu defended subsidy removal at an Abuja event on Monday, saying the subsidy regime had become financially unsustainable and was pushing Nigeria towards bankruptcy.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Oseni argued that Egypt performs better than Nigeria on human development indices and claimed Egyptians have 100% electricity access.

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over a remark likening the return of fuel subsidy to going back to Egypt.

Naija News reports that Tinubu during an event with the City Boys Movement in Abuja on Monday dismissed promises by the opposition presidential candidates to return the fuel subsidy if elected.

Tinubu said he had no regrets over the decision, insisting that the subsidy regime had become financially unsustainable and was pushing the country towards bankruptcy.

Tinubu criticised proposals by opposition figures, particularly former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to restore petrol subsidy.

He maintained that reversing the policy would undermine the economic direction of his administration.

Speaking during Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’, Rufai said all the human development indices in Egypt is better than that of Nigeria.

According to him, Egypt has constant power supply and good roads.

He said, “Does President Tinubu know that all the human development indices in Egypt is better than that of Nigeria?

“Somebody should tell him that the Egyptian citizen has 100% access to power. Egypt has produced over 63,000 megawatts of electricity. Education is well better. 2.5 percent of Gross Domestic Products, GDP.

“Nigeria’s own is about 0.5 percent. There is no habitable life expectancy. There is no parametre you compare Egypt to Nigeria.

“So in terms of going back to Egypt, is it not better for somebody to be in a country where electricity works?”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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