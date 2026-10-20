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2027: ‘I Won’t Go Empty-handed’ – Wike Reveals Plan After Support For Tinubu

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By Oladipo Abiola
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has urged PDP members and other opposition parties to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.
  • At a meeting with Rivers State stakeholders, Wike sought Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s camp’s support for Tinubu, saying election contributors could make demands after victory.
  • Wike said his support for Tinubu did not extend to every elective position in Rivers State, insisting he would not allow the APC to win everything.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made a fresh call for members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to support the second-term bid of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, every politician seems to be in a race to win the highest number of votes for Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wike made the declaration during a meeting with stakeholders in Rivers State, in which he sought the support of the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for Tinubu.

He said that after winning elections, those who contributed to the victory can then make demands.

“There is something going on now, like a competition. Everybody wants to say, ‘Mr. President (Tinubu), we are the ones that made you to win, see the number of votes we brought, so Mr. President, this is what we brought, what is our own stake?’ That is the politics we are playing now. It’s Mr. President, we are here, look at us too.

“Everybody in PDP must support Mr. President, that’s what we are doing. Everybody will collapse and vote for Mr. President,” he said.

Wike however pointed out that while he is pushing support for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidency, the same can’t be said for other elective positions in Rivers State.

According to him, politics is local, and he won’t allow the APC to win everything.

“But politics is local; we can’t allow them to take everything. I won’t go empty-handed,” the Minister added.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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