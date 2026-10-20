2027: ‘I Won’t Go Empty-handed’ – Wike Reveals Plan After Support For Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made a fresh call for members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to support the second-term bid of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, every politician seems to be in a race to win the highest number of votes for Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wike made the declaration during a meeting with stakeholders in Rivers State, in which he sought the support of the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for Tinubu.

He said that after winning elections, those who contributed to the victory can then make demands.

“There is something going on now, like a competition. Everybody wants to say, ‘Mr. President (Tinubu), we are the ones that made you to win, see the number of votes we brought, so Mr. President, this is what we brought, what is our own stake?’ That is the politics we are playing now. It’s Mr. President, we are here, look at us too.

“Everybody in PDP must support Mr. President, that’s what we are doing. Everybody will collapse and vote for Mr. President,” he said.

Wike however pointed out that while he is pushing support for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidency, the same can’t be said for other elective positions in Rivers State.

According to him, politics is local, and he won’t allow the APC to win everything.

“But politics is local; we can’t allow them to take everything. I won’t go empty-handed,” the Minister added.