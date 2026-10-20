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Tinubu Approves Fresh Tenure Extension For Immigration, Prison Chiefs

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By Richard Ogunsile
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu has approved 18-month tenure extensions for the heads of the Nigerian Correctional Service and Nigeria Immigration Service.
  • Presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga said Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo recommended the extensions to prevent leadership gaps and give the services’ boards time to appoint successors.
  • Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche will remain correctional service chief until May 26, 2028, while Kemi Nanna Nandap will remain immigration chief until June 30, 2028.

President Bola Tinubu has extended the tenures of the heads of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) by 18 months, keeping both officials in office until 2028.

The extension means the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, will remain in office until May 26, 2028, while the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, will leave office on June 30, 2028, Naija News reports.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the approval in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the extension followed a recommendation by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to prevent a leadership gap in the two services and give their boards enough time to appoint successors.

Tinubu also praised both service chiefs for the reforms recorded under their leadership and urged them to build on the progress made.

“President Tinubu commended Nwakuche and Nandap for the reforms achieved under their leadership and charged them to consolidate these gains,” the statement said.

Nwakuche was nominated by Tinubu as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service in December 2024. The Senate confirmed his appointment in March 2025.

Nandap was nominated as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service on February 21, 2024, and her appointment was confirmed by the Senate on March 1, 2024.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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