Why I Don’t Wear Tinubu’s Crested Cap – Ndume

The senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, on Monday, disclosed why he does not wear the trademark crested cap of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Ndume, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday, described the practice among some politicians as hypocritical.

The senator said he had nothing against the President’s cap, but stressed that loyalty should not be faked.

According to Ndume, “It’s not that I don’t like Tinubu’s crested cap. You don’t have to fake the liking of somebody. You wear that cap in the afternoon and trample upon it in the night?

“Many of them are doing that. You don’t have to show that you like somebody. It’s within you.”

Ndume lamented that hypocrisy was rife among politicians, many of whom, he said, put their personal interests above the party’s.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces more threats from within than from outside.

He acknowledged that the opposition parties were resilient, tough and making bold claims, but insisted they were not the ruling party’s biggest challenge.

The lawmaker likened the party to a product being poorly sold by those entrusted with the job.

“We have a product. The marketers are not honest. Those who are supposed to sell our product are busy caring so much about themselves, not about selling their product,” Ndume added.