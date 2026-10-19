I Joined Politics To Serve, Not To Get Rich – Ali Ndume 

Nigerian Senator Ali Ndume, has said he ventured into politics to serve the people rather than accumulate personal wealth.

Naija News reports that Ndume made this known on Monday while receiving a delegation of community leaders from Shani in Borno State.

The Senator representing Borno South said public office holders must remain committed to serving the people who elected them instead of using their positions to pursue personal gains.

He also warned politicians against using young people as tools to achieve their political ambitions, calling on those in elective positions to demonstrate discipline, responsibility and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “I did not join politics to enrich myself. I joined politics to serve the people. For the community, the proposed college represents more than another federal institution. It offers the prospect of expanding access to agricultural education, equipping young people with practical skills and supporting farmers in a locality known for cultivating rice, tomatoes and onions.

“The Senate has already given us the approval. We will now go to the member of the House of Representatives and request him to kindly do us a favour and do the same so that this particular bill will see the light of day and benefit our community as expected. We are now at the last stage. We are waiting for the President’s final approval.”