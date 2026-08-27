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Kakistocrats In Presidency Will Keep Messing Tinubu Up – Ndume

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By Justina Otio
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Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume
Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume

Key Takeaways

  • Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration lacks capable hands, causing mess and embarrassment, and warned kakistocrats will keep messing him up.
  • Ndume linked his claims to the discovery of fake agencies, including the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, operating within the Presidency, disclosed by SGF, George Akume.
  • Ndume said an ICPC investigation uncovered more issues and led to the suspension of some Permanent Secretaries in the Presidency, but Tinubu has not taken appropriate action.

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has said the lack of capable hands in President Bola Tinubu’s administration has caused embarrassment.

Naija News reports that Ndume was reacting to the discovery of fake agencies, including the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), operating within the presidency.

Recall that the latest discovery emanated from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume.

Reacting, Ndume argued that “incapable” hands would continue to mess the President up if he did nothing about them.

Ndume shared his thoughts during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday.

He lamented that it is no longer news that Tinubu has fake agencies operating within his administration.

President Tinubu has too many kakistocrats that dominate the Presidency. Unless he does something about it, they will keep messing him up.

“It is now a known thing that Nigeria has fake agencies that operate with offices. If the President had capable hands, all these mess and embarrassments wouldn’t be happening.

“And after the ICPC investigated, they discovered even more, and now you have Permanent Secretaries also in the Presidency who had to be suspended. The President is still not taking appropriate action on all these,” Ndume said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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