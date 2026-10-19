‘The North Is Not Happy With This Administration’ – Rufai

Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni claimed on Monday that voters in the North are unhappy with President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that Oseni warned that the 2027 general elections could surprise the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oseni stated this on Monday while reviewing political developments ahead of the polls on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

The broadcaster cautioned that the backing some politicians enjoy from people in the North should not be taken as a sign of broad support for the Federal Government.

He noted that cash handouts and public displays of loyalty might not translate into votes on election day.

Oseni stated, “Do not deceive yourself, you see, politicians are the most delusional and the most optimistic people on earth.

“Because you are giving tonnes of people money in the north they are shouting your name, they are saying everything is well. Elections will shock you. Do not deceive yourself.

“The north is not happy with this administration.”

Oseni admitted his view might be criticised as a sweeping generalisation, but explained it was based on his reading of the mood of people in the region rather than any single scientific study.

The journalist further stated, “I know a lot of people will come back at me and say that’s a fallacy of hasty generalisation.

“But it’s an opinion gathering. It’s in feeling the pulse of the people in the north. It’s feeling the trajectory of what is happening in the north.”

He, however, cited public sentiment analysis as one of the indicators that shaped his opinion. The presenter also questioned whether governors who moved to the APC after the crisis that broke up the Peoples Democratic Party would be fully loyal to the ruling party in the 2027 elections.

According to him, some governors joined the APC because their former party collapsed rather than out of genuine conviction.

“Will the APC be able to trust the complete commitments of the governors that came to the fold of the APC because of the disintegration of the PDP? That’s another factor.

“You see, it’s a strange marriage arrangement. They just had to come to the APC, not because if they had a choice, if their own party was not disintegrated, or had not gone through the metamorphosis, do you think they’re going to come?

“So, are they going to be able to give their full commitment and just sweep everything off like that? It’s going to be interesting,” Oseni added.