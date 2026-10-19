2027: Why Tinubu Chose 12 States For Campaign – Alake

The spokesperson for the President Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dele Alake, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu made a strategic decision by choosing to physically campaign in only 12 states ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in an interview with NTA, Alake stated that President Tinubu chose not to abandon governance for campaigning.

He added that the selected states are election deciders and the President should be commended for his decision.

He stated that the President prioritised governance over campaigning, but some sections of the media still chose to report it in a negative light.

Naija News reports that Alake argued that restricting the number of states for campaigning is not about stamina or capacity, but about balancing governance and politics.

“The President said categorically at the inauguration of the campaign council a few days ago that we should excuse him, that he is not going to abandon governance for campaigning.

“The President has a lot n his plate; honestly, I sympathise with him most times when I’m with him, the weight, the enormity. And I admire him a lot because of his resilience; his stamina is unparalleled.

“Asiwaju was not a sitting president in 2023, so he could afford the time to go to every corner of the nation, but when you are a sitting president with so much work to do, no, you can not.

“And what has he done? he has chosen some zonal pivotal states to visit. And if you are to do a serious emperical verification of those zones and states, you will find out that those places he’s chosen to go are actually election deciders.

“So there is no issue there at all, he should be commended for that. He is not going to abandon governance for campaigning,”