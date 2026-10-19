2027: Timi Frank Calls On Trump To Intervene Over Alleged Threats Against Atiku

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on the United States President Donald Trump and the international community to intervene in the alleged threats to the life of African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Frank made the request in an open letter addressed to Trump and other international leaders on Monday.

According to him, there were alleged plans to intimidate, arrest, detain or otherwise undermine Atiku’s participation in the forthcoming electoral process.

Frank subsequently urged the United States, the United Nations, the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom to engage the Nigerian government and demand credible assurances regarding the safety of opposition leaders.

He asserted that the allegations concerning Atiku’s safety and the possible use of state institutions against opposition figures require urgent and independent investigation.

“These allegations must be independently and urgently investigated. Given their gravity, however, they cannot be dismissed or ignored until it is too late to prevent harm,” he said.

Frank warned that using law enforcement or security agencies to obstruct opposition candidates would undermine democratic participation and erode public confidence in Nigeria’s institutions.

“The protection of political opposition is not a favour that any government grants at its discretion. It is a fundamental obligation of every democratic state,” he said.

He specifically raised concerns over allegations that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could be used to initiate proceedings against Atiku under circumstances that might lead to his arrest and prolonged detention during the election campaign

However, Frank clarified that he was not saying political figures should be exempt from legitimate investigations, but that law enforcement agencies must operate independently and without political interference.

“The concern is not that Atiku Abubakar should be placed above the law. The concern is that the law must never be placed at the service of political persecution,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to ensure that any investigation involving opposition figures was based on credible evidence and conducted in accordance with due process.

“If the government expects Nigerians to trust its anti-corruption institutions, those institutions must demonstrate that justice is neither partisan nor selective,” he said.

Describing Atiku as one of Nigeria’s most prominent opposition figures, Frank said his criticism of government policies and participation in debates on governance and public accountability were legitimate features of a democratic system.

He argued that political disagreements should be addressed through open debate and lawful procedures rather than intimidation or threats.

“The test of Nigeria’s democracy is not whether the government protects its allies, but whether it protects the rights of those who challenge it,” Frank added

Frank also expressed concern about the credibility of the 2027 general elections, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the judiciary to remain impartial while carrying out irs activities.

He said allegations of restrictions on opposition campaigns, political intimidation and interference with electoral institutions should be independently investigated before they escalate.

He urged the international community to support credible and independent election observation missions in Nigeria, with particular attention to political violence, voter intimidation, campaign restrictions, the conduct of security agencies and transparency in the electoral process.

Frank maintained that the international community should not wait until a major political crisis erupts before taking preventive action.

“Preventive diplomacy is not merely desirable; it is a responsibility,” he said.

He stressed that his appeal to Trump and other international leaders was not an attempt to influence who should govern Nigeria, but rather a call for safeguards to ensure that Nigerians could freely determine their political future.

“I am not asking the United States or any foreign government to determine who should govern Nigeria. That decision belongs exclusively to the Nigerian people.

“I am asking the international community to help ensure that Nigerians retain the freedom to make that decision without fear, coercion, or unlawful interference,” he said.

He called on the Nigerian government to provide credible assurances regarding the safety of Atiku and other opposition figures, while urging international partners to intensify diplomatic engagement ahead of the elections.

“The protection of Atiku Abubakar’s life and liberty, the safety of all opposition leaders, and the integrity of Nigeria’s 2027 elections must be treated as urgent democratic priorities,” he said.

He added: “The world must not wait for a tragedy before it acts.”