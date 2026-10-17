Russia Resumes Diesel Exports After Deal With Trump

Russia has resumed diesel exports after reaching an agreement with United States President Donald Trump, raising hopes that increased supplies could help ease pressure on global fuel prices.

The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that Russian diesel had returned to the international market after Moscow partially lifted its export restrictions on October 10.

Shipping data from LSEG showed that a tanker carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel was loaded at Russia’s Baltic port of Primorsk on October 13. The vessel was reportedly heading to Morocco.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the additional supplies could help stabilise the fuel market but warned that the volume was too small to address the wider challenges facing global supply.

Naija News understands that under the agreement announced last week, Russia is expected to release more than 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel in the first phase, equivalent to about 2.25 million barrels.

Trump also outlined plans for Russia to supply another 500,000 metric tonnes in November, followed by an additional one million metric tonnes.

However, the initial supply is small compared with global demand. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the country’s transport sector alone consumes about 2.94 million barrels of diesel daily.

This means the planned initial supply of 2.25 million barrels would cover less than one day of diesel consumption by the US transport sector.

Global diesel markets have faced growing pressure due to disruptions to energy transportation in the Middle East, rising shipping costs and operational problems affecting refineries in several countries.

Russia’s return to the export market could help improve availability, but its ability to supply larger volumes will depend on how quickly its refineries and transportation networks can recover.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities have disrupted some refining operations, raising questions about whether Moscow can meet its planned export targets.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had earlier said the country could restore its monthly diesel exports to between three million and 3.5 million metric tonnes by the end of 2026.

However, these figures remain projections, and actual deliveries will determine how much additional fuel reaches international markets.

The agreement has also attracted criticism from Ukrainian officials, European governments and some American lawmakers.

They worry that increased sales of Russian oil and petroleum products could give Moscow more revenue as its war against Ukraine continues.

For fuel buyers, transport companies and distributors, the main concern is whether the additional supplies will be enough to ease shortages and bring down wholesale diesel prices.

Higher supply could put downward pressure on prices and reduce the profit margins of refineries. However, the benefits for consumers and businesses will depend on local market conditions, transport costs and the amount of fuel delivered.

The development also highlights how sanctions, refinery operations and international shipping routes can affect petroleum prices beyond changes in crude oil production.

The impact of Russia’s return to the diesel market will depend on whether it can maintain regular shipments and deliver the additional volumes outlined in the agreement.

Market watchers will be paying attention to Russia’s actual export figures, the destinations of its tankers, diesel stock levels and changes in refinery profit margins.

Although the resumption of exports marks a step toward increasing global fuel supplies, it remains uncertain whether the additional diesel will be enough to significantly ease prices.