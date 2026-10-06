Russia Draw With Depleted Super Eagles Of Nigeria In Six-Goal Thriller

Nigeria’s depleted Super Eagles fought back from two goals down to secure a 3-3 draw with Russia in an entertaining international friendly at the Sovcombank Arena in Nizhny Novgorod earlier today, October 6.

Kelechi Iheanacho put Nigeria ahead in the 10th minute after being set up by Alhassan Bewene, but Russia responded with two goals before half-time. Lechi Sadulaev equalised in the 30th minute before Matvey Kislyak put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Russia extended their lead in the 54th minute when Aleksei Miranchuk finished from Aleksandr Sobolev’s assist to make it 3-1. Nigeria reduced the deficit through Edokpolor Patrick in the 78th minute before Akor Adams completed the comeback with a 90+4th-minute equaliser from Umar Abubakar’s assist.

Russia dominated possession and created more chances, recording 62 per cent of the ball and 15 shots compared with Nigeria’s 10. However, the hosts were unable to protect their two-goal advantage as the Super Eagles showed resilience to earn a draw.

Naija News reports that the result gives Nigeria a positive response after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their latest 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture. Russia entered the game on the back of a 6-0 victory over Namibia.

The match also gave head coach Eric Chelle an opportunity to assess several less-established players following the absence of a number of regular internationals.

Nigeria and Russia had previously drawn 1-1 in Moscow in June 2025.