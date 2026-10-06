NFF Explains Super Eagles’ Stars’ Withdrawals Ahead Of Russia Friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given reasons for the absence of captain Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika and five other players from the Super Eagles squad for today’s international friendly against Russia.

The NFF said Ndidi and Basel defender Victory Akpe were ruled out through injury. Naija News gathered Ndidi picked up a minor knock during Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on September 29, while Akpe was stopped from travelling to Russia because of an injury.

Three players were unavailable after their clubs refused to release them. Eintracht Frankfurt prevented midfielder Raphael Onyedika from travelling, while their clubs also stopped defender Bright Osayi-Samuel and UAE-based midfielder Ridwan Abdulrasaq Popoola.

Forward Moses Usor was another late withdrawal after Austrian club LASK refused permission for him to travel. Usor scored on his Super Eagles debut in the 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo on September 25 and was later requested by head coach Éric Chelle for the Russia friendly.

Slavia Prague forward Suleiman Mubarak also missed the trip because he had not secured his residence permit. The forward was in contention to make his Super Eagles debut against Russia.

The withdrawals have left Chelle with a depleted squad as Nigeria look to bounce back from their heavy defeat in Bissau. Eighteen players trained on Sunday before Ibrahim Ajasa of Russian club FC Rostov arrived as a late invitee, taking the number of players in camp to 19.

The Super Eagles held their final training session at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Monday evening ahead of the friendly.

Russia go into the match in good form after beating Iran 2-0 before thrashing Namibia 6-0 in Yekaterinburg on Saturday.

Nigeria will be hoping for a better result than their previous meeting with Russia, which ended in a 1-1 draw in Moscow in June 2025. Semi Ajayi’s own goal gave Russia the lead before Tolu Arokodare equalised for the Super Eagles.