Super Eagles Begin Training Ahead Of Russia Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have stepped up preparations for their international friendly against Russia with their first training session in Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday night.

The team began their preparations shortly after arriving in Russia, where they are expected to face the hosts in Tuesday’s encounter.

Naija News reports that the players and their officials had arrived in Moscow on Friday ahead of the friendly.

However, the team will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Akpe Victory, who have all withdrawn from the fixture.

Head coach Éric Chelle has already invited John Otomewo and Vince Osuji to replace Ndidi and Victory.

The Super Eagles are expected to hold their final training session on Sunday as they continue preparations for the match.

The encounter will take place at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm Nigerian time.

The friendly will mark the second meeting between Nigeria and Russia at the senior international level.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has reportedly withdrawn from Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia on Tuesday, October 6. NigeriaInvestment Guide

Wilfred Ndidi, who plays for Besiktas, was included in Eric Chelle’s 24-man squad for the October 6 fixture at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

However, the midfielder will no longer feature in the match, although the reason for his withdrawal has not been confirmed.

Members of Nigeria’s backroom staff and some Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players invited for the friendly departed the country on Thursday, October 1, as preparations for the match gathered pace.

Foreign-based players are expected to join the squad in Russia, while coach Eric Chelle is also expected to link up with the team after travelling separately following Nigeria’s latest qualifier.

Naija News gathered that the Franco-Malian coach did not return with the Super Eagles from Guinea-Bissau after Nigeria suffered a 3-0 defeat in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.