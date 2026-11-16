Super Eagles Arrive In Zanzibar Ahead Of Tanzania AFCON Clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Zanzibar ahead of Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter against Tanzania at the Amaan Stadium.

The Nigerian delegation landed on Sunday night aboard a ValueJet flight from Uyo, with 23 players, coaches, backroom staff, officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), selected journalists and supporters’ club members.

The team travelled to the East African island following Friday’s 3-1 win over Tanzania in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring for Nigeria in the second minute, but Alphonce Msanga equalised for Tanzania in the 32nd minute.

However, substitute Tolu Arokodare struck twice in the 52nd and 60th minutes to seal the win for Eric Chelle’s side.

Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe confirmed that all players in camp are fit, with no fresh injury concerns ahead of the return fixture.

However, Nigeria will be without Ademola Lookman, who sustained a knee ligament sprain during the first leg. The Atletico Madrid forward provided the assist for Yusuf’s opening goal before leaving the pitch in the first half.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to hold their first training session at the Amaan Stadium at 4pm on Monday, while the team’s media briefing will begin 30 minutes earlier.

Nigeria currently sit second in Group L with six points from three matches, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau. Madagascar also remain in contention for qualification.

A victory in Zanzibar would strengthen Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2027 AFCON and could take them to the top of the group, depending on the outcome of the Guinea-Bissau versus Madagascar encounter.

Tanzania have already secured qualification for the tournament as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda but are participating in the qualifiers as part of their preparations.

Tuesday’s encounter will kick off at 2pm Nigerian time.