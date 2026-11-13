2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Starting Lineup Against Tanzania Revealed

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting line-up for today’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Naija News gathered that Wilfred Ndidi will captain the Super Eagles for the game scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. as they target a crucial win against the Taifa Stars to strengthen their position in Group L.

Stanley Nwabali retains his place in goal, while Ola Aina and Abdullahi Bewene occupy the full-back positions. Calvin Bassey partners Benjamin Frederick in central defence.

Ndidi will anchor the midfield alongside Alhassan Yusuf and Alex Iwobi, while Tochukwu Nnadi earns a place in the starting XI for his home debut with the senior national team.

Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams lead Nigeria’s attacking options as Chelle seeks to secure all three points on home soil.

The Super Eagles head into the encounter under pressure after recording three points from their opening two qualifying matches.

Nigeria began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo but suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September.

Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Kenya. Their participation leaves Nigeria and the other teams in Group L competing for the remaining automatic qualification spot.

Nigeria will travel to Dar es Salaam for the return fixture four days after today’s encounter.

Super Eagles Starting XI Against Tanzania

Goalkeeper:

Stanley Nwabali (23)

Defenders:

Calvin Bassey (21)

Benjamin Frederick (5)

Ola Aina (2)

Abdullahi Bewene (20)

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi (4) – Captain

Alhassan Yusuf (14)

Alex Iwobi (17)

Tochukwu Nnadi (18)

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (7)

Akor Adams (22)

Substitutes: Francis Uzoho, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Tijani, Tolu Arokodare, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moses Usor, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Nwaiwu, Moses Simon, Okonkwo and Taiwo Awoniyi.