Super Eagles Face Tanzania Test As AFCON Qualification Hopes Hang In Balance

Nigeria will look to revive their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign when the Super Eagles host Tanzania in a crucial Group L encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 5 p.m. today, November 13.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his players know that a win is essential as they seek to strengthen their chances of securing a place at the continental tournament.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles have recorded three points from their opening two qualifying matches. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo before suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Guinea-Bissau in September.

Nigeria currently trail Guinea-Bissau in the group standings with four points, leaving them under pressure to record maximum points from their remaining fixtures. Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 tournament as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Kenya, leaving only one automatic qualification spot available in the group.

Chelle has urged his players to win both encounters against the Taifa Stars, with the return leg scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam four days after Friday’s meeting.

Nigeria’s recent form has also raised concerns, with the Super Eagles recording just one win in their last five international matches. They have drawn twice and lost twice during that period without keeping a clean sheet. Their run includes a 3-3 friendly draw against Russia on October 6.

However, the Super Eagles will draw confidence from their historical advantage over Tanzania. Nigeria have won five and drawn three of their eight previous meetings, with the Taifa Stars yet to defeat them.

Their last encounter came at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, where Nigeria secured a 2-1 win, with Ademola Lookman playing a key role.