Five Tanzania Players Super Eagles Must Watch Out For In AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles must keep a close eye on five key Tanzania players when they face the Taifa Stars in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header during the current international window.

Although Nigeria boast a richer history in African football, having won the AFCON title three times, Tanzania have players capable of giving the Super Eagles a difficult test.

The Taifa Stars possess pace, creativity and counter-attacking quality, which could make them dangerous opponents. Head coach Miguel Gamondi will hope his players can exploit Nigeria’s defensive weaknesses and pull off an upset.

Below are five Tanzanian players the Super Eagles of Nigeria must watch closely:

1. Novatus Miroshi (Göztepe, Turkey)

Miroshi is one of Tanzania’s important players, offering quality in both defence and attack.

The 24-year-old left-back combines energy, dynamism and attacking ability, making him a threat whenever he moves forward.

He has also enjoyed an impressive spell with Turkish Super Lig side Göztepe this season, scoring twice in eight league appearances.

At international level, Miroshi has scored three goals in 24 appearances for the Taifa Stars.

His attacking runs could test Nigeria’s defensive organisation, particularly if the Super Eagles allow him too much space on the left flank.

2. Feisal Salum (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Popularly known as Fei Toto, Salum is one of Tanzania’s most influential midfielders.

The 28-year-old possesses the vision and passing ability to control attacking transitions, create chances and link up with teammates in the final third.

He has represented Tanzania at the 2019, 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Salum played a crucial role in Tanzania’s historic AFCON 2025 campaign, scoring the decisive goal against Tunisia to help his country reach the knockout stages for the first time.

With 60 international appearances, his experience and creativity could prove valuable against Nigeria.

3. Simon Msuva (Newroz SC, Iraq)

Msuva remains one of Tanzania’s biggest attacking threats, thanks to his intelligent movement, pace and ability to exploit spaces behind opposing defences.

The experienced forward has already faced Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he made his 100th international appearance during Tanzania’s 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles.

With 25 goals in 105 appearances for his country, Msuva has established himself as an important figure in the Taifa Stars’ attack.

Nigeria’s defenders must prevent him from receiving the ball in dangerous positions and making runs behind their defensive line.

4. Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas, USA)

Kamungo’s pace and unpredictability make him another attacking option Nigeria must take seriously.

The winger enjoys taking on defenders and stretching opposing backlines, particularly in wide areas.

His direct approach could cause problems for the Super Eagles during quick counter-attacks, especially when Nigeria commit players forward and leave spaces behind.

The Super Eagles’ full-backs and central defenders will need to maintain their defensive discipline to prevent the FC Dallas attacker from exploiting those gaps.

5. Kibu Denis (Al Nasr, Libya)

Denis completes the list of five Tanzanian players Nigeria must watch closely.

The 27-year-old winger offers pace, creativity and versatility in attack. His ability to take on defenders and deliver dangerous crosses could trouble the Super Eagles’ backline.

He has featured regularly for the Taifa Stars since Gamondi took charge of the national team in 2025.