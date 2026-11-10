Flights Delay Super Eagles, Tanzania Preparations For AFCON Qualifier

The Super Eagles and Tanzania have suffered setbacks in their preparations for Friday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo, with players from both teams delayed by reported changes to flight schedules.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle arrived in Uyo in the early hours of Monday and was later joined by one of his assistants, Daniel Ogunmodede. However, the team was yet to begin full preparations as the players had not reported to camp.

Sources in Uyo told Punch that no Super Eagles player had arrived at Victor Attah International Airport as of Monday evening, despite officials waiting at the airport throughout the day.

“We were at the airport from morning until evening on Monday, and none of the players arrived. When the last flight of the day landed, we checked the manifest, but no player was on board,” a source told our correspondent.

Tanzania’s arrival was also delayed, with the Taifa Stars initially expected in Uyo on Monday but subsequently scheduled to arrive on Tuesday following a change to their flight arrangements.

The East Africans have struggled in their opening two Group L matches, losing 2-0 to Guinea-Bissau before playing out a 1-1 draw against Madagascar.

However, Tanzania have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, leaving only one available ticket from Group L.

Guinea-Bissau currently lead the group, while Nigeria occupy second place with three points from two matches.

The Super Eagles opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo but suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in Bissau.

Chelle will now be hoping to assemble his squad quickly ahead of the double-header as Nigeria seek maximum points to strengthen their chances of securing the group’s remaining qualification spot.

The coach named a 24-man squad on Saturday but will be without striker Victor Osimhen, who has been ruled out through injury. The Galatasaray forward also missed Nigeria’s previous two qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in September.

Other invited players include goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo, defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Benjamin Frederick, midfielders Tochukwu Nnadi and Samson Tijani, as well as forwards Moses Usor and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Turkey-based defender Chibuike Nwaiwu and Czechia-based wing-back Abdullahi Bewene are also included in the squad.