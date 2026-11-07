AFCON Qualifiers: Chelle Drops Osimhen, Okoye For Tanzania Match, Uzoho Returns

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has made some major changes to his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Tanzania, dropping striker Victor Osimhen and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The 24-man squad, released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday, also features the return of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who is expected to provide cover following Okoye’s omission, Naija News reports.

Chelle has also handed a first invitation to midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi, while recalling Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Yusuf Alhassan, Samson Tijani and Suleiman Mubarak to the national team.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi retains his place in the squad, but Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka have been left out of the latest selection.

In the attacking department, the coach has kept several players from the previous international window.

Ademola Lookman and Tolu Arokodare are among the forwards selected, alongside Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Moses Usor and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nigeria will welcome Tanzania to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on November 13 before travelling to Dar es Salaam for the return fixture on November 17.

The Super Eagles are currently three points behind Guinea-Bissau in Group L, with only the group winners guaranteed qualification for the tournament.

Full Super Eagles Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC), Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic).

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Benjamin Fredrick (Brentford), Semi Ajayi (Hull City), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham), Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava).

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas), Yusuf Alhassan (New England Revolution), Tochukwu Nnadi (Marseille), Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio), Suleiman Mubarak (Slavia Prague).

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid), Moses Simon (Paris FC), Akor Adams (Venezia FC), Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC), Moses Usor (LASK), Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry FC).