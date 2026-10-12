Eric Chelle Backs Return To Biennial AFCON

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has backed calls for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to return to a two-year cycle, arguing that more frequent tournaments would help African teams improve and compete at a higher level.

The Franco-Malian tactician believes staging the competition every two years would give national teams more opportunities to develop their players, gain international experience and test themselves against strong opposition.

“For me, it’s perfect because when you want to improve, having one tournament every four years is difficult. So, having a tournament every two years now is perfect, so we can continue to improve,” Chelle told SABC Sport.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced plans to move AFCON from its traditional biennial format to a four-year cycle. However, CAF president Patrice Motsepe recently said the decision could be reviewed, reopening debate over the tournament’s future schedule.

Chelle, who coached Mali at the 2023 AFCON before taking charge of Nigeria at the 2025 edition, believes African teams would benefit from competing regularly at major international tournaments.

“We can grow together; we will play two big tournaments instead of the other nations playing one tournament,” he added.

The Super Eagles boss also stressed the importance of regular, high-level competition in preparing African teams for the FIFA World Cup.

According to Chelle, holding AFCON every two years would give players more opportunities to gain experience against top opposition while allowing coaches to improve their teams’ tactical organisation and technical ability.

He also highlighted the potential economic benefits of hosting the competition more frequently, noting that AFCON can attract tourists, support local businesses and generate revenue for host countries.