FIFA Knew DR Congo Used Ineligible Player Against Nigeria In World Cup Play-off

FIFA knew Democratic Republic of Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was ineligible to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their 2026 World Cup qualifying play-off, but rejected Nigeria’s appeal on technical grounds, according to a report by The New York Times.

Documents reviewed by the newspaper showed that FIFA officials determined Mpasi had not completed the required paperwork to switch his international affiliation from France to DR Congo after representing the French youth teams.

Naija News reports that Mpasi played all 120 minutes as DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the continental play-off final in November 2025. The victory sent DR Congo into the intercontinental play-off, while Nigeria’s failed appeal ended its hopes of reaching the World Cup for a second successive edition.

According to the report, FIFA officials considered several possible outcomes after Nigeria lodged its complaint. These included awarding the match to Nigeria, imposing fines, replacing DR Congo with Nigeria in the play-off against Jamaica, or taking no action because Nigeria had submitted its complaint late.

The committee handling the case reportedly proposed awarding the match to Nigeria, which would have sent the Super Eagles into the intercontinental play-off against Jamaica. However, FIFA ultimately dismissed Nigeria’s case on a technicality.

FIFA did not deny the findings but said its committees were “autonomous and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them.” The governing body also said Gianni Infantino had no role in the decision.

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau said FIFA only informed Nigerian officials that their complaint had been dismissed without disclosing details about the goalkeeper’s eligibility.

“They just kept quiet, and they can’t tell anyone because they know it’s going to be a serious crisis for them,” Gusau said, while calling for an investigation.