Eric Chelle Targets Winning Return As Super Eagles Face Russia

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle says his players are determined to return to winning ways when Nigeria face Russia in an international friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 5 p.m. later today, October 6.

The Super Eagles will be looking to bounce back from last Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, with Chelle expecting a strong response despite several absences.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Basel defender Victory Akpe are unavailable through injury, while Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Ridwan Abdulrasaq Popoola were not released by their clubs.

Moses Usor, who scored on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar on September 25, also missed the trip after his Austrian club LASK instructed him to remain with the team.

Slavia Prague midfielder Suleiman Mubarak was unavailable after his residence permit was not secured in time.

Despite the setbacks, Chelle believes the friendly presents an opportunity for new players to prove themselves and help Nigeria produce a better performance.

“Some clubs don’t want the players to come, so we have to manage the situation. We lost our last game, and the expectation for this game is to allow the new players to show what they can do,” Chelle told reporters on Monday.

“We are motivated. The players want to win, and they want to give their best for the jersey and the country.”

The Franco-Malian coach blamed Nigeria’s lack of intensity for the defeat to Guinea-Bissau and expects his players to respond against Russia.

“This is not the same team. We lost the game against Guinea-Bissau because our intensity was not good. It’s going to be a different game,” he said.

Chelle expects Russia to provide a stern test because of their aggressive approach when they do not have possession.

“The Russian team plays with a lot of intensity too. When they don’t have the ball, they are always aggressive. I want my team to play the same way too,” he added.

“If we play that way tomorrow, I will be very happy. I want to see a good game and a good performance from the players.”