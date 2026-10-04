Sullivan Becomes Youngest US International Goalscorer In Win Over Mexico

Cavan Sullivan became the youngest goalscorer in United States international history after scoring a stunning lob in a 3-0 friendly win over rivals Mexico earlier today, October 4.

Sullivan, aged 17 years and five days, broke the record just five days after Mathis Albert had set it at 17 years and 131 days with his goal against Chile. The Philadelphia Union midfielder intercepted a pass from Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel in the 62nd minute before lifting the ball over him to double the USA’s lead.

“These are the moments you dream of when you’re a three, four, five or six-year-old,” Sullivan said.

“I manifested this moment, not just these past couple of hours when I found out I was starting, but my whole life.”

Sullivan is expected to join Manchester City next season after the Premier League club secured his signature when he was 14 in 2024. However, uncertainty surrounds the transfer following City’s guilty verdict on the majority of the 115 financial rule breaches they were accused of committing. The club are expected to appeal.

Sullivan’s goal came after another teenager, 18-year-old Julian Hall, gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side the lead in the 28th minute.

“I just remember chipping the ball, hoping it didn’t hit the crossbar or go over,” Sullivan said.

“I was getting nervous when it was in the air, and then everything was a blur.”

Mexico’s night in Arizona became even more difficult when substitute Luis Chavez was sent off in the 68th minute for pushing his hand into Sebastian Berhalter’s face. Malik Tillman completed the scoring 16 minutes later.