Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest F1 World Champion After Mexico City Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest Formula One world champion in history after finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, November 1.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver secured his maiden world title with his 16th podium finish of the season, becoming Italy’s first Formula One champion since Alberto Ascari won the title with Ferrari in 1953.

Antonelli broke the previous record held by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel by more than three years. He achieved the feat in 20 years and 68 days.

The Italian finished behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic race interrupted by two safety cars and a red flag following a heavy crash involving Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen claimed his sixth win in Mexico, finishing 0.799 seconds ahead of Hamilton, while Antonelli crossed the line 3.207 seconds behind the Dutchman.

The race was stopped for 45 minutes after Bottas suffered a suspension failure and crashed heavily at Turn One. Following the restart, Antonelli resisted pressure from Hamilton to hold on to third place and secure the championship.

An emotional Antonelli thanked his Mercedes team over the radio after crossing the finish line, saying: “Thank you so much, we did it.”

His race engineer, Peter Bonnington, described the achievement as the beginning of a promising journey, replying that it was “a pleasure to be on the journey with you, but it’s just the first chapter”.

Speaking after his historic achievement, Antonelli said: “We did it. I am so grateful for this moment, and it is one I will live forever. I’m speechless, just trying to process what has happened.

“It’s been an incredible season, and to share the podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. I felt more tense this weekend, but I am so happy we got it done.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a difficult afternoon after Charles Leclerc and Hamilton clashed on the opening lap. Leclerc received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage from the incident.

Hamilton, who started from his record 105th pole position, expressed frustration over the collision with his teammate despite finishing second.

“I think we had the pace to win today, but it wasn’t meant to be, and we’ll take it offline and figure out what we can do in the background,” he said.

“We have to hold some serious talks behind the scenes.”

Outgoing world champion Lando Norris finished fifth for McLaren, while Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell came sixth.

Verstappen’s win was his third of the season and the 74th of his Formula One career.