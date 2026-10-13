Rwanda To Host Africa’s First Formula One Grand Prix Since 1993

Rwanda will host Africa’s first Formula One Grand Prix in more than three decades after agreeing a 10-year deal with the championship, with the race expected to take place in the early 2030s.

Formula One confirmed earlier today, October 13, that the race would be held at a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, once construction is complete. The agreement marks a major step towards bringing the sport back to Africa after years of unsuccessful attempts.

The continent last hosted a Formula One race at the 1993 South African Grand Prix, which French driver Alain Prost won. Since then, several efforts to restore Africa to the championship calendar have failed.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced his country’s bid in December 2024 during a meeting of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the sport’s governing body.

Formula One president Stefano Domenicali welcomed the agreement, describing it as a landmark development for the championship.

He said the addition of Rwanda would allow Formula One to race on every inhabited continent from the next decade, bringing the championship closer to fans worldwide.

Kagame also hailed the deal, saying it would benefit African motorsport fans and create opportunities for further races across the continent.

“Today belongs to Africa,” the president said, adding that the agreement would end the continent’s absence from the championship after more than 30 years.

Rwanda has invested heavily in international sports to attract tourists, encourage investment and strengthen its global profile. The country has sponsorship agreements with football clubs, including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, and has partnered with the NBA to support its African basketball league. It also hosted the cycling world championships in 2025.

However, the strategy has faced criticism from those who accuse the government of using major sporting events to divert attention from allegations of human rights abuses and restrictions on political opposition.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also likely to welcome the development. The British driver has repeatedly called for Formula One to return to Africa and backed Rwanda’s bid in 2024.

South Africa is also seeking a place on the championship calendar. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie said last week that the country should not be ruled out, arguing that Africa’s 55 nations should have opportunities to host more than one race.