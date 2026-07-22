Mexican Goalkeeper Ochoa Retires After 22-Year Career

Mexico goalkeeping legend Guillermo Ochoa has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 22-year career.

Ochoa, 41, had already revealed before the 2026 FIFA World Cup that the tournament would be his last, and on Tuesday he confirmed he would not continue with another club.

“I gave it my all; I left everything on the field for my clubs and the national team, and today I hang up my gloves,” Ochoa wrote on Instagram. “Being a goalkeeper means knowing you might wait 90 minutes for a single moment when everything depends on you. And when that moment arrives, you cannot hesitate.”

Ochoa leaves the game as one of Mexico’s most celebrated goalkeepers. He was selected for six FIFA World Cups, a feat matched only by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and started for El Tri at Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

He made his senior debut for Club América in February 2004 before moving to French side Ajaccio in 2011, becoming the first Mexican-born goalkeeper to play in Europe. His career also took him to Málaga, Granada, Standard Liège, Salernitana, AVS Futebol and AEL Limassol, with a three-year return to América between 2019 and 2022.

Reflecting on his journey, Ochoa added: “I never imagined how far a dream could take me. Today, I can only look back with pride and say: Thank you. I take with me the affection of millions and the peace of mind that comes with knowing I gave everything for Mexico.”

Although he played a backup role to Raúl Rangel during the 2026 World Cup, Mexico manager Javier Aguirre handed him a farewell appearance in the closing minutes of the team’s final group match against Czechia. After the final whistle at Estadio Azteca, Ochoa kissed the goalposts, embraced his teammates and later returned alone to the centre circle for one last goodbye.

His trophy cabinet includes a Mexican league title with Club América, the Belgian Cup with Standard Liège, six Concacaf Gold Cup triumphs with Mexico and a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.