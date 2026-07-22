2026 World Cup: AFA Weighs Legal Action Over Alleged Anti-Argentina Misinformation Campaign

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is considering legal action over what it says was a coordinated misinformation campaign targeting the national team and its players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the AFA is weighing defamation lawsuits against individuals and organisations accused of spreading false allegations, manipulated or unverified images and claims made without evidence.

Romano wrote: “AFA is considering taking LEGAL ACTION over the misinformation campaign against Argentina and their players during the World Cup.

“There could be defamation lawsuits that would focus on false allegations, manipulated or unverified images, and accusations made without evidence.

“The Argentina Football Federation will go ALL IN. They will not only target big media outlets, but also accounts on 𝕏, IG, and many more outlets.

“AFA legal team is collecting evidence, posts, and other material.”

The move follows a surge of criticism directed at Argentina after their 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

Naija News reports that Argentina, who beat England in the semi-finals to reach a second straight World Cup final, finished the final with 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off before Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time.

Throughout the tournament, Argentina found themselves at the centre of several controversies. Conspiracy theories circulated online alleging that FIFA officials were favouring Lionel Messi and the defending champions.

The claims first gathered pace after Messi escaped a booking for a robust challenge against Algeria in Argentina’s opening Group J match. Egypt striker Mostafa Ziko later claimed the competition was “rigged” after his side’s 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the round of 16.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan added: “They want Argentina and Messi to stay in the World Cup for marketing.”

FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer, Pierluigi Collina, dismissed those allegations and defended French referee Francois Letexier.

Argentina also drew criticism after players displayed a banner reading “Las Malvinas Son Argentinas” following their semi-final victory over England, reigniting the long-running Falkland Islands sovereignty dispute. FIFA has since confirmed it is investigating the incident but has announced no disciplinary action.

Tempers also flared during the final when Leandro Paredes confronted Spanish players and threw Gavi to the ground, prompting further accusations of unsporting behaviour.

Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that the backlash extended beyond football, with Argentines in countries including Brazil, Spain and Germany claiming they were harassed or insulted following the final.

The newspaper also reported a widely shared video showing a man wearing an Argentina shirt being attacked at Madrid’s Sol metro station. Spain’s National Police told La Nacion no official complaint had been filed and said it could not confirm when the incident took place.