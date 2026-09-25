Arthur Okonkwo Targets Enyeama’s Super Eagles Goalkeeping Heights

Super Eagles goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has set his sights on matching, and potentially surpassing, the achievements of Nigeria legend Vincent Enyeama.

Arthur Okonkwo, 24, has returned to Éric Chelle’s squad for Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau after making an impressive start to his international career.

Nigeria will face Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for next Tuesday’s qualifier.

Okonkwo could make another appearance for the Super Eagles after Maduka Okoye missed Nigeria’s first two training sessions before arriving in camp a day ahead of the Madagascar clash. He could start ahead of Stanley Nwabali or feature as the second-choice goalkeeper.

Asked to name the greatest goalkeeper to have played for Nigeria, Okonkwo chose Enyeama, who remains one of the most decorated goalkeepers in Super Eagles history.

“Enyeama. I watched him at the World Cup growing up. He is like a legend and I aspire to be close to, or hopefully maybe one day better than, him,” the Wrexham goalkeeper, who is on loan at Charlton Athletic, told Football Temple.

Okonkwo had previously named Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar as his greatest goalkeeper of all time.

He made his Nigeria debut in May during the 2-0 win over Zimbabwe at the Unity Cup before keeping another clean sheet in the 3-0 final victory over Jamaica.

Enyeama made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles before leaving international football in 2015. He featured at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups and helped Nigeria win the 2013 AFCON.

His 101 appearances placed him among the four Nigerians to have reached the century mark. Ahmed Musa, Joseph Yobo and Alex Iwobi are the others, while Moses Simon is set to join the group if he features against Madagascar at 5 p.m. today, September 25.

Okonkwo has also enjoyed a steady rise at club level over the past three years. He joined Wrexham from Arsenal in 2024 and helped the Welsh club secure promotion from League Two to League One.

He subsequently joined Charlton Athletic on loan and has established himself as a regular in the Championship, recording three clean sheets in his opening six league appearances.