Nwabali Takes Swipe At Critics After Super Eagles Recall

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has taken a swipe at his critics after earning a recall to Nigeria’s squad for the September 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Nwabali, who returned to the national team after an extended absence, shared a video on Snapchat showing his penalty saves against Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush during Nigeria’s third-place play-off at the 2025 AFCON. He captioned the video, “I’m back, it’s time to keep crying.”

The Chippa United goalkeeper played a key role in Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt after the match ended goalless. He saved penalties from Salah and Marmoush before being named Man of the Match.

However, Nwabali’s fortunes changed after the tournament as uncertainty over his club future left him without regular competitive football.

Naija News reports that Nwabali left Chippa United in February with expectations that he would secure a move to another club. The move did not materialise, and his lack of regular football eventually contributed to his omission from the Super Eagles.

Maduka Okoye subsequently became Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper and started the team’s June friendlies against Poland and Portugal. His performances increased competition for the position, while former Arsenal academy goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo also emerged as another contender.

Okonkwo received his first senior Nigeria call-up after FIFA approved his change of international allegiance. He made his Super Eagles debut at the 2026 Unity Cup, keeping clean sheets in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Zimbabwe and 3-0 victory against Jamaica.

Nwabali’s return to the national team picture began in July when Chippa United confirmed that he had rejoined the club five months after leaving. The South African club said the goalkeeper had “taken time away” before returning to the Eastern Cape.

He quickly regained his starting position and marked his return with an impressive performance against Golden Arrows, making six saves and keeping a clean sheet to earn the Man of the Match award.

His return to regular club football has now paved the way for his Super Eagles recall, with head coach Eric Chelle naming him alongside Okoye and Okonkwo for Nigeria’s September AFCON 2027 qualifiers.