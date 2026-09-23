Nigerian Referee Ogabor Appointed For DR Congo Vs Equatorial Guinea AFCON Qualifier

Nigerian referee Joseph Odey Ogabor has been appointed to officiate the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea on Thursday.

The Group E encounter will take place at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm local time. Ogabor will work alongside compatriots Tejiri Besmart Digbori and Emmanuel Omada, who will serve as Assistant Referees One and Two, respectively. Another Nigerian, Grema Mohamed, will be the fourth official.

Ogabor regularly officiates in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and has gained continental experience in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. He recently took charge of the CAF Champions League preliminary-round clash between Medeama and TP Mazembe.

Meanwhile, Chadian referee Alhadji Allaou Mahamat has been appointed to officiate Nigeria’s opening AFCON 2027 qualifier against Madagascar on Friday, September 25.

Mahamat, 40, has officiated several CAF competitions, including the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and African Nations Championship. He also officiated two of Nigeria’s matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Chadian was the centre referee when Nigeria defeated Rwanda 1-0 at home before overseeing the Super Eagles’ 2-1 away win over Lesotho in South Africa.