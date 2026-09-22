Super Eagles Welcome 20 Players To Camp Ahead Of 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

Twenty players have arrived at the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, as Nigeria begins preparations for its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles opened camp on Monday at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, with head coach Éric Chelle, his assistants and other members of the backroom staff among the early arrivals.

The players in camp include Simon Moses, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Isaac James, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredericks, Moses Usor, George Ilenikhena, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were also expected to join the squad as the team continued its preparations for the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to hold their first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with the first 15 minutes open to the media and members of the public.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will host Madagascar’s Barea at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 25, in their opening qualifying fixture before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus next Tuesday.