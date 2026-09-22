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Super Eagles Welcome 20 Players To Camp Ahead Of 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

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By Ernest Victor
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Super Eagles of Nigeria players
Super Eagles of Nigeria players

Key Takeaways

  • Twenty players arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, as Nigeria began preparations for 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
  • Head coach, Éric Chelle, opened camp on Monday at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel with backroom staff, while Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and Stanley Nwabali were expected.
  • The Super Eagles will hold their first training at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, then host Madagascar at five p.m. on September 25 before facing Guinea-Bissau next Tuesday.

Twenty players have arrived at the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, as Nigeria begins preparations for its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles opened camp on Monday at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, with head coach Éric Chelle, his assistants and other members of the backroom staff among the early arrivals.

The players in camp include Simon Moses, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Isaac James, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredericks, Moses Usor, George Ilenikhena, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were also expected to join the squad as the team continued its preparations for the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to hold their first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with the first 15 minutes open to the media and members of the public.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will host Madagascar’s Barea at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 25, in their opening qualifying fixture before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus next Tuesday.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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