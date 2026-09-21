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Arokodare Admits He Is Not 100% Fit Ahead of Super Eagles Qualifiers

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By Ernest Victor
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Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare
Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare

Key Takeaways

  • Super Eagles forward, Tolu Arokodare, said he is not yet 100% fit as he joins Nigeria for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.
  • Arokodare said lingering fever effects left him weak, and he struggled after five or six minutes in a club match following a tactical training session.
  • The Super Eagles technical crew will monitor Arokodare’s fitness as Nigeria prepare for the double-header during the international break.

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has admitted that he is not yet 100% fit as he links up with Nigeria ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The striker has been dealing with the lingering effects of a recent bout of fever and is still working to regain his strength and match sharpness ahead of the qualifiers.

Arokodare admitted after featuring for his club that his return to action was more demanding than expected.

“You could see after five or six minutes that I was hunched over because I was tired. I needed this; it made me realise I was 100 per cent fit. I still feel weak,” he said as per AjaxLife.

The 25-year-old said he had hoped to start the match but struggled during a tactical training session earlier in the day.

“I haven’t recovered as much as I thought. I wanted to start, but I don’t think I could have. We had a tactical training session in the morning, and my legs were weak. I was dead after five or six minutes into the match,” he said.

“I am happy that I was able to come on, though. Hopefully, I will recover fully during the international break.”

Arokodare’s fitness will be monitored by the Super Eagles technical crew as Nigeria prepare for the important double-header.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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