Eric Chelle Names Super Eagles Squads For 2027 AFCON Qualifiers, Russia Friendly

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his squads for Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, as well as the international friendly against Russia.

Chelle included Victor Osimhen in the 24-man AFCON qualifying squad despite the Galatasaray striker missing two weeks of action through injury.

Saudi-based forward George Ilenikhena also received his first senior call-up after representing France at youth level before committing his international future to Nigeria.

Nigeria will begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Madagascar in Uyo on Friday, September 25, before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29. Captain Wilfred Ndidi, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon are among the experienced players invited.

Maduka Okoye, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare also made the squad. Olaoluwa Aina and Benjamin Fredricks return, while Arthur Okonkwo and Chibuike Nwaiwu have retained their places following their performances during the Unity Cup.

Moses Usor and Portugal-based defender Isaac James have also received their first senior call-ups.

Chelle has meanwhile selected a different group for the Russia friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, October 6.

Ndidi, Simon, Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Fredricks, Onyedika and Adams are among the players retained for the friendly. Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the Super Eagles, while Ikorodu City goalkeeper Michael Atata, Enugu Rangers defender Kenneth Igboke and Abdullahi Bewene have also been included.

The Russia squad features several other new faces, including Finland-based goalkeeper Samuel James, Switzerland-based defender Victory Akpe, Fulham’s Chibuzo Nwoko, Stephen Michael of Vendsyssel FF, Igor Wilfred of Kristiansund FC, Ridwan Abdulrasaq of Al Wasl, Suleiman Mubarak of Slavia Prague, Aderemi Adeoye of Ikorodu City, Peter Edokpolor of Benfica, Abubakar Umar of Famalicao and Abdullahi Umar of Hradec Kralove.

Full Super Eagles Squad for the 2027 AFCON Qualifiers In September

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Frank Onyeka (Coventry City, England).

Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); George Ilhenikina (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia); Moses Usor (LASK FC, Austria).

Super Eagles squad For Russia Friendly:

Goalkeepers: Michael Atata (Ikorodu City); Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa).

Defenders: Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Abdullahi Bewene (FC Banik Ostrava, Czechia).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Chibuzo Nwoko (Fulham FC, England); Stephen Michael (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark); Igor Wilfred (Kristiansund FC, Norway); Ridwan Abdulrasaq (Al Wasl, UAE); Suleiman Mubarak (Slavia Prague, Czechia); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City).

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Peter Edokpolor (SL Benfica, Portugal); Abubakar Umar (FC Famalicao, Portugal); Abdullahi Umar (Hradec Kralove, Czechia).