Osimhen Set For October Return After Galatasaray Injury Blow

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is expected to return from injury in October after being ruled out of three matches with an adductor muscle strain.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles forward picked up the injury during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir on Friday.

Osimhen opened the scoring with a powerful strike into the top corner before leaving the pitch in the 33rd minute and making way for Barış Alper Yılmaz. A scan later confirmed a strain in his right adductor muscle, according to Turkish outlet Le Marca Sports.

Osimhen is expected to miss Galatasaray’s Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon and Super Lig matches against Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor. The 27-year-old could return against Kasımpaşa in the Turkish Cup on October 11 before facing Barcelona in the Champions League two days later.

Galatasaray confirmed that medical examinations at Acıbadem Hospital detected a moderate-to-advanced strain with bleeding in Osimhen’s right adductor muscle. The club also revealed that midfielder Mario Lemina suffered a similar injury.

“Following the completion of MR and advanced examinations at our sponsor Acıbadem Hospital, advanced-moderate level strain (bleeding and strain) has been detected in the right adductor (groin) muscle group of our footballer Victor Osimhen,” the club said.

The injury will keep Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk without one of his key players for a spell across three competitions. It could also concern Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, with Nigeria preparing for their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau later this month.

Osimhen has made an impressive start to the season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in four appearances for Galatasaray.