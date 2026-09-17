Osimhen Receives Nigeria Invitation For AFCON 2027 Qualifiers Despite Injury Doubt

Galatasaray have received a formal invitation for Victor Osimhen to join Nigeria for their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Galatasaray insider Ali Naci Küçük reported the development as Nigeria prepare for their first AFCON qualifying matches since missing out on the 2026 World Cup. However, Osimhen remains a doubt for the fixtures, with his fitness set to determine whether he can join Eric Chelle’s squad.

The striker suffered a right groin injury during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir on September 4. Osimhen scored after 16 minutes but was substituted in the 33rd minute after sustaining the injury.

Galatasaray later confirmed that medical tests showed a moderate-to-advanced strain with bleeding in the right groin area. The club said treatment had begun and that Osimhen was expected to return after the international break, which initially appeared to rule him out of Nigeria’s September qualifiers.

However, Küçük has since reported that Galatasaray expect Osimhen to travel with the squad for their league match away to Trabzonspor. The striker could feature if required, although Küçük did not indicate whether he would start the game.

The Trabzonspor match could provide an important test of Osimhen’s fitness before Nigeria begin their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign. Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 25 before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau four days later.

The matches are part of Group L, which also includes Tanzania. As one of the co-hosts of AFCON 2027, Tanzania have automatic qualification, leaving Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau to compete for the remaining qualifying places in the group.