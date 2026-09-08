Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Face Russia In October International Friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles will face Russia in an international friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The fixture will come one week after the Super Eagles’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau in Bissau on September 29.

Eric Chelle’s side will begin their AFCON qualifying campaign at home against Madagascar on September 25 before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for their second Group C fixture.

The Russia friendly will give Chelle another opportunity to assess his squad ahead of further international engagements. The NFF announced the fixture on Tuesday through its official 𝕏 account, describing it as the “second meeting between both nations in 16 months”. The federation added: “The fixture has been confirmed by Nigeria’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodatasports.”

Nigeria and Russia last met in an international friendly on June 6, 2025, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where they drew 1-1. Russia took the lead after Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi scored an own goal, but Tolu Arokodare restored parity in the 71st minute.

Russia dominated possession with 58 per cent in the encounter and recorded 10 shots compared with Nigeria’s six. The Russian national team has been barred from official FIFA and UEFA competitions since 2022 and has relied on friendly matches to maintain competitiveness.

Naija News gathered that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently ranked 26th in the FIFA world rankings, while Russia sit 35th.