NFF Set To Announce New Super Falcons Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to announce the new head coach of the Super Falcons in Abuja today, September 8, as the team begins preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The move has become urgent with Nigeria facing an important Olympic qualifier, according to a top source at the National Sports Commission.

“You know we have an important Olympic qualifier, so we need a new coach, who will be announced any moment now,” the source told Punch.

An NFF official also confirmed that the appointment was imminent but said it was unclear whether the new coach would be formally unveiled.

“The NSC is in charge, and I am not sure if there will be an unveiling, but an announcement is imminent,” the official said.

Although the identity of the incoming coach remains undisclosed, all formalities for the appointment have reportedly been completed.

The development follows the dismissal of Justine Madugu and his technical crew after Nigeria’s disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Naija News reports that Falcons reached the quarter-finals before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon. The result also ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, prompting the NFF and Sports Commission to begin the search for a new coach.

Former Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby and 2016 WAFCON-winning coach Florence Omagbemi have been linked with the vacant position. American coach Randy Waldrum has also been mentioned as a possible candidate, while Imama Amapakabo was reportedly interested in the role.

The new coach will be tasked with rebuilding the squad and preparing Nigeria for the 2028 Olympic qualifying campaign. The Falcons have not featured in the women’s Olympic football tournament since the 2008 Games in Beijing.