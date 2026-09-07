Remo Stars Stadium To Host Super Falcons’ Olympic Qualifiers Against Comoros

The Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo will host both legs of Nigeria’s second-round Olympic qualifying tie against Comoros as the Super Falcons begin their bid to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the two matches will be played on October 9 and 13, giving the 10-time African champions home advantage in their opening qualifying tie.

Nigeria earned a bye into the second round after being ranked among the three highest-ranked teams in the competition. Comoros, meanwhile, secured their place after defeating Sudan 30-0 on aggregate.

The Super Falcons must negotiate four rounds of two-legged knockout ties to secure one of Africa’s two available places at the Los Angeles Olympics.

If Nigeria overcome Comoros, they will advance to the third round, scheduled for February 23 to March 6, 2027, where they will face either the Democratic Republic of Congo or Morocco.

Progress to the fourth round will see Nigeria take on one of Tunisia, Senegal, Benin Republic or Mali between October 4 and 12, 2027.

The final round is scheduled for November 23 to December 4, 2027. Nigeria could face one of Guinea, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Central African Republic, Algeria or Burkina Faso.

The Falcons could, however, start their Olympic campaign under a new technical crew, with the NFF working to appoint a coach before the October qualifiers.

Naija News reports that the former Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby is among those being considered for the job. The Swede previously guided Nigeria to the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and helped the team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The NFF asked Justine Madugu and his technical crew to step aside in August following the Falcons’ disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria failed to defend their WAFCON title and also missed out on qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Madugu had previously led the team to a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in 2025.

National Sports Commission Director-General Bukola Olopade had also hinted at changes to the Falcons’ technical setup ahead of the Olympic qualifiers.

“The Olympics are around the corner; we will see how we can tweak the technical team of the Falcons as we did for the U-23, which coach Eric Chelle will handle. This is because we are desirous of qualifying for the Olympics,” Olopade said in August.