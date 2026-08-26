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Rangers Pick Abeokuta As Temporary Home For NPFL Title Defence

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By Ernest Victor
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Enugu Rangers' first eleven that secured the NPFL title on Sunday, May 24.
Enugu Rangers' first eleven that secured the NPFL title on Sunday, May 24.

Key Takeaways

  • NPFL champions, Rangers International, will start their title defence at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, hosting Katsina United on Sunday.
  • Rangers left Enugu because their home stadium is under renovation, and they want to learn the Abeokuta turf before facing AS Sobemap in September.
  • The club dropped earlier plans to use Remo Stars’ Ikenne stadium after talks with coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, while Shooting Stars will also use Abeokuta for CAF games.

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Rangers International will begin their title defence at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, where they host Katsina United on Sunday after choosing the Ogun State venue as their temporary home ground.

The Flying Antelopes left Enugu due to ongoing renovation work at their home stadium. The move will also give Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side the chance to get familiar with the Abeokuta turf before facing Benin Republic’s AS Sobemap in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League in September.

Naija News reports that Enugu Rangers had initially reached an agreement with Remo Stars to use the Ikenne stadium for their continental campaign. However, the club changed plans after further consultations with Ilechukwu and his technical crew, settling for the MKO Abiola Sports Arena instead.

Shooting Stars have also selected the Abeokuta venue for their CAF inter-club competition fixtures, adding continental football to the stadium’s schedule alongside Rangers International’s domestic title defence.

Naija News reports that Enugu Rangers won their ninth NPFL title in May after beating Ikorodu City 2-1 in Lagos on the final day of the 2025/26 season. The Enugu side will begin their Champions League campaign in the preliminary stage in September.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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