Rangers Pick Abeokuta As Temporary Home For NPFL Title Defence

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Rangers International will begin their title defence at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, where they host Katsina United on Sunday after choosing the Ogun State venue as their temporary home ground.

The Flying Antelopes left Enugu due to ongoing renovation work at their home stadium. The move will also give Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side the chance to get familiar with the Abeokuta turf before facing Benin Republic’s AS Sobemap in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League in September.

Naija News reports that Enugu Rangers had initially reached an agreement with Remo Stars to use the Ikenne stadium for their continental campaign. However, the club changed plans after further consultations with Ilechukwu and his technical crew, settling for the MKO Abiola Sports Arena instead.

Shooting Stars have also selected the Abeokuta venue for their CAF inter-club competition fixtures, adding continental football to the stadium’s schedule alongside Rangers International’s domestic title defence.

Naija News reports that Enugu Rangers won their ninth NPFL title in May after beating Ikorodu City 2-1 in Lagos on the final day of the 2025/26 season. The Enugu side will begin their Champions League campaign in the preliminary stage in September.