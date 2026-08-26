Fanny Amun Explains Resignation From NFF Fact-Finding Committee

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Fanny Amun, has explained that he resigned as chairman of the federation’s fact-finding committee immediately after submitting its report to protect the independence and integrity of its findings.

Amun made the explanation at a press conference at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Tuesday, August 25, insisting that he deliberately completed the assignment in less than a week despite being given a two-week deadline by the NFF.

“I did not want anyone to influence the report before I submitted it to the NFF. That was why I submitted it and resigned,” Amun said.

Naija News reports that the NFF inaugurated the committee on August 17, 2026, following a string of disappointing results by Nigeria’s national teams, with particular attention placed on the Super Falcons after their failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The defending African champions and 10-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) winners were knocked out in the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to South Africa in the World Cup play-off, condemning Nigeria to a first absence from the global tournament since its inception in 1991.

Amun said the committee was given two weeks to carry out its work but revealed that he had always planned to finish the assignment much earlier.

“I told everyone, including members of the committee, that it would take two weeks, even though I knew it would not take me more than one week. This was because I did not want anyone to influence the fact-finding committee’s decisions,” he said.

“So, I decided to submit the report and resign. I am not someone who will spend more than enough time in a position.”

Beyond the Super Falcons, the committee was tasked by NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau with investigating the direct and remote causes of recent poor performances by Nigeria’s national teams, consulting stakeholders, receiving memoranda from the public and recommending solutions to the problems confronting Nigerian football.

Amun chaired the panel alongside former Nigeria U-20 coach Ladan Bosso, former Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie, former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju and Alex Mana, with Nasiru Jibril serving as secretary.

Despite the recent setbacks, Amun argued that Nigeria’s football had not suffered a complete collapse, noting that the country’s teams had continued to qualify for major competitions despite administrative challenges.

However, he took a swipe at the NFF’s electoral statutes, particularly a provision that exempts serving board members from the anti-corruption screening required of other candidates.

“If you say in the electoral law that everyone who applies must go through the Ethics Committee except the present executive board members, it is an affront,” he said.

The former NFF General Secretary called for an amendment that would require all contestants, including serving board members, to undergo screening by the NFF Ethics Committee and financial crime agencies and also declare their assets.

He also advocated a two-term limit for elected football administrators.

“Nobody should do more than two terms maximum,” Amun said.

He further raised concerns over the welfare of players, coaches and federation employees, alleging that board members received full allowances on foreign trips while players and coaches were poorly compensated. He also expressed concern that some long-serving NFF staff had remained on temporary contracts for decades.

Amun subsequently announced his resignation from both the fact-finding committee and the NFF Ethics Committee, thanking Gusau, the NFF General Secretary and the federation’s board for the opportunity to serve.

“I have submitted my report on behalf of myself and the other members. I resign my appointment as the chairman of that committee, with immediate effect,” he said.

Amun said he remained available to provide further clarification if required and confirmed that the NFF, FIFA, CAF, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and other security agencies had received copies of the report.

The NFF has yet to publicly release the contents of the committee’s report at the time of writing.