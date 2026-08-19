Super Falcons Of Nigeria To Get New Coach Before October – NSC

National Sports Commission (NSC) Director-General Bukola Olopade has confirmed that the Super Falcons will have a new technical crew before they resume their 2028 Women’s Olympic qualifying campaign in October.

Naija News reports that the development follows the Nigeria Football Federation’s decision on Monday to ask Justine Madugu and his technical crew to step down after Nigeria’s disappointing 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco.

The Super Falcons suffered their earliest-ever exit at the tournament after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the quarter-finals. Nigeria then missed out on automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after South Africa beat them 2-1 in the CAF play-off.

Former Falcons goalkeeper Ann Chiejine, goalkeeper coach Auwal Makwalla, video analyst Igor Krulj and fitness coach Per Karlsson also left their positions following the decision.

With the Olympic qualifiers fast approaching, the NFF must now find a new technical direction for the 10-time African champions. Olopade said the NSC and NFF would work together to restructure the team ahead of the qualifiers.

“The Olympics are around the corner, we will see how we can tweak the technical team of the Falcons like we did for the U-23, which coach Eric Chelle will handle. This is because we are desirous of qualifying for the Olympics,” Olopade said.

Nigeria returned to the women’s football event at the Paris 2024 Olympics after a 16-year absence but failed to advance from the group stage.

The Super Falcons will face Comoros in October when they resume their Olympic qualifying campaign. Comoros reached the second round after recording a 30-0 aggregate win over Sudan, including a 17-0 win in the first leg on June 3 and a 13-0 win in the return leg five days later.