Erhabor Joins Crystal Palace, Akinsola Completes Cercle Brugge Move

Super Falcons goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor joined Crystal Palace Women on a two-year contract.

Erhabor, 21, joined Crystal Palace as a free agent following her departure from Portsmouth, where she made six appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season.

The goalkeeper, who was born in the Netherlands and raised in England, started her career at Brighton & Hove Albion before gaining senior experience on loan at Hibernian and Plymouth Argyle.

She made her Super Falcons debut in February, starting Nigeria’s friendly against Cameroon, before earning a place in the squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Erhabor will now compete for a place in the Palace side after the club secured promotion to the Women’s Super League by finishing second in WSL 2 last season.

“It feels really good to be here. I’m very excited to get started,” Erhabor told the club’s official website. “I’m aspiring to play at the highest level, so this is a really big step in my career.”

Palace manager Jo Potter welcomed the Nigerian international to the club, saying, “Comfort is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are thrilled to have her here at Palace.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian winger Tunde Akinsola has completed a move to Belgian Pro League side Cercle Brugge. He has signed a contract with Cercle Brugge until June 2030, with an option for a further year.

The 23-year-old, who can play on either wing, joins from AVS Futebol SAD after impressing in Portugal with his pace, technical ability and direct style.

“Tunde is a strong one-v-one player who can be very dangerous in the final third and in transition moments,” Cercle technical director Luciano Murchio said. “Thanks to his versatility, he can play across several attacking positions and adds extra quality to our offensive options.”

Akinsola began his career with Valiant FC before moving to Swedish club Vasalund at 17. He joined Real Valladolid in 2022 and made his La Liga debut against Sevilla a year later. He moved to AVS on loan in 2024, then made the transfer permanent later that year.