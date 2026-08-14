NFF Sets Up Fact-Finding Committee To Probe Super Falcons’ World Cup Failure

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has established a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the recent poor performances of Nigeria’s national teams, with a particular focus on the Super Falcons’ failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The committee, chaired by former NFF General Secretary Ambassador Fanny Amun, will examine the Super Falcons’ disappointing campaign and determine the factors behind Nigeria’s first failure to qualify for the Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

Former Nigeria Under-20 coach Ladan Bosso, former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie, former Super Eagles captain Mutiu Adepoju and former FIFA referee Dr Alex Mana will serve as members. Sokoto State Football Association chairman Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu will act as secretary.

Naija News reports that the NFF formed the committee after the Super Falcons, who entered the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as holders and 10-time champions, suffered a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Cameroon. Nigeria then received another chance to secure a World Cup place through the CAF play-off but fell 2-1 to South Africa.

The committee will also investigate the broader challenges faced by Nigeria’s national teams in international competitions. The Flying Eagles recently missed out on qualification for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after Burkina Faso handed them a 4-1 defeat in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship. The NFF said the panel would investigate the “unwholesome poor run” of the national team.

This comes after the Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu apologised for the defeat to South Africa and accepted responsibility for the result. He said Nigeria created enough chances to win the match but failed to finish them, while defensive mistakes also proved costly.