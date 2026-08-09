WAFCON 2026: Cameroon Dump Super Falcons Out, World Cup Ticket Slips

Nigeria’s Super Falcons suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final encounter after Nyadjou’s first-half goal proved decisive.

Naija News reports that Nyadjou struck in the 19th minute to give Cameroon the lead, which they defended for the remainder of the contest despite sustained pressure from the Nigerian side.

The Super Falcons created several chances in search of an equaliser but were repeatedly denied by Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina.

Bihina produced eight saves to keep Nigeria at bay and preserve Cameroon’s advantage until the final whistle.

Nigeria intensified their attacking efforts after falling behind but struggled to convert their opportunities.

Bihina was central to Cameroon’s defensive resistance, making a series of stops as the Super Falcons attempted to force their way back into the game.

The narrow defeat ended Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign at the quarter-final stage and denied them immediate passage to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Under the qualification arrangement, the four teams that reach the WAFCON semi-finals secure direct qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria’s quarter-final elimination means the Super Falcons will not claim one of those four automatic tickets. They will instead join the other three losing quarter-finalists in the African play-off phase.

Despite the setback, Nigeria’s hopes of appearing at the 2027 World Cup remain alive.

The successful team from the African play-off route will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs, where another opportunity to qualify for the global tournament will be available.

The Super Falcons therefore face a longer and more difficult qualification route following their defeat to Cameroon. The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by Brazil.