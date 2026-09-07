Osimhen, Onuachu Doubts Grow Ahead Of Nigeria’s AFCON Qualifiers

Nigeria could be without key forwards Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu for the Super Eagles’ opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau later this month.

Naija News reports that Osimhen suffered a groin injury during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday, September 4, after scoring the opening goal. He lasted just 33 minutes before he was substituted.

Galatasaray confirmed on Sunday that scans revealed a moderate-to-advanced strain in Osimhen’s right adductor muscle, with bleeding detected in the affected area.

“Following the completion of MR and advanced examinations at our sponsor Acıbadem Hospital, advanced-moderate level strain (bleeding and strain) has been detected in the right adductor (groin) muscle group of our footballer Victor Osimhen,” the club said.

“Similarly, advanced-moderate level strain (bleeding and strain) has been detected in the right adductor muscle group of our player Mario Lemina, whose examinations have also been completed, and their treatment processes are ongoing.”

Onuachu also picked up an injury in Trabzonspor’s 5-0 win over Gençlerbirliği. The striker scored twice before being substituted in the 44th minute after reportedly suffering a broken chin in a challenge.

The latest setbacks leave Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle with growing injury concerns ahead of Nigeria’s first two Group L fixtures.

Nigeria will host Madagascar on September 25 before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau four days later. Tanzania, one of the co-hosts of the 2027 AFCON, completes the group.

The Super Eagles already have several players on the injury list, including Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Sadiq Umar, Tochukwu Nnadi and Zaidu Sanusi.

Osimhen’s absence would be a significant blow to Nigeria, with the Galatasaray striker one of the team’s leading attacking threats. He has started the club season strongly, scoring six goals and providing two assists in four appearances.

A spell on the sidelines could also delay Osimhen’s push towards Nigeria’s all-time goalscoring record. The 27-year-old has scored 35 goals for the Super Eagles, two behind the late Rashidi Yekini’s record of 37.