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Madagascar Name 25-Man Squad For Nigeria, Tanzania AFCON Qualifiers

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By Ernest Victor
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Madagascar players
Madagascar players

Key Takeaways

  • Madagascar head coach, Corentin Martins, named a 25-man squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Nigeria and Tanzania in Group C.
  • Martins cut the team down from a 55-man provisional list, with most players based abroad and some selected from the Malagasy domestic league.
  • Madagascar face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Uyo on Friday, September 25, then host Tanzania four days later, with training camp expected to open this weekend.

Madagascar head coach Corentin Martins has named a 25-man squad for the country’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Nigeria and Tanzania.

Martins trimmed his squad from an initial 55-man provisional list, with most of the selected players based abroad. A number of footballers from the Malagasy domestic league also made the final squad.

Madagascar will open their qualifying campaign against Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25.

The Barea will then host Tanzania’s Taifa Stars four days later in their second Group C qualifying fixture as they seek to make a strong start to the campaign.

Martins is expected to open the team’s training camp this weekend ahead of the two matches.

The squad includes goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher of ESTAC, while defenders Andy Pelmard of Clermont Foot, Sandro Tremoulet of Karlsruher SC, Thomas Fontaine of Goal FC and Ryan Ponti of Rodez Aveyron Football have also received call-ups.

Midfielders selected by Martins include Marco Ilaimaharitra of Standard Liège, Rayan Raveloson of Amed SK, Behaja Randriamalala of US Monastir and Loïc Lapoussin of GX Hengchen.

In attack, Madagascar will rely on El Hadary Raheriniaina of AS Nancy, Hakim Abdallah of UTA Arad, Arnaud Randrianantenaina of Gloria Bistrița, Roman Ferber of Atert Bissen, Warren Caddy of Randers FC and Nicolas Fontaine of FC Septemvr.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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