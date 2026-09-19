Ademola Lookman Targets Winning Start For Nigeria In 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman says Nigeria are determined to make a strong start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign by winning their opening two matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Eric Chelle’s side will begin their campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo next Thursday, September 25, before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau in their second fixture on Tuesday, September 29.

Lookman acknowledged that both opponents would provide difficult tests but said the Super Eagles are focused on securing maximum points from the two matches.

“The whole team is really looking forward to it. Two very important matches are coming up, and the opponents are, of course, tough to face,” Lookman said in an interview with Sporty TV.

“But we’re eager to win both of these games. We know the matches will be difficult, but we’ll do everything we can to achieve it.”

Naija News gathered that the game against Madagascar on Thursday is the Super Eagles’ first competitive match on the continent since beating Egypt on penalties in the 2025 AFCON third-place clash on 17 January 2026.

They will bank on the experience of Ademola Lookman, who has made seven appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far this season, scoring a goal.