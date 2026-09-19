CAF President Demands Urgent Action From 2027 AFCON Hosts Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has called for a “heightened sense of urgency” from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as preparations continue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 2027 AFCON will return to East Africa for the first time in 51 years, with the opening match scheduled for 19 June and the final on 17 July 2027.

Motsepe made the call on Friday after inspecting preparations in Kenya, where he visited Kasarani Stadium and the newly constructed 60,000-capacity Talanta Stadium in Nairobi. He had earlier toured facilities in Tanzania.

The CAF president said the stadiums must be ready for testing from January, giving organisers limited time to complete the remaining work.

“Even though we’ve got nine months, we need to start using those stadiums in January next year to test them and to see what further improvements are required,” Motsepe said.

The CAF President acknowledged that there had been “very good progress” but said some facilities were still below CAF’s required standards.

“We’ve got very high standards in terms of our expectations of the infrastructure, the facilities and the stadiums, the hotels, the roads, the football pitches where training takes place,” he said.

“We require those facilities to be world class.”

Kasarani Stadium remains a major concern in Kenya, with limited progress recorded since CAF’s previous inspection in February. The playing surface is yet to be laid, while work is also required on broadcast cabling, floodlights and sky boxes.

Security arrangements for VIPs and heads of state have also forced organisers to reconsider parts of the stadium’s original design.

“Security issues in relation to where the special guests, particularly the heads of state, will be seated requires a revision of the original plans,” Motsepe said.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports Salim Mvurya said the country would accelerate its preparations and complete the outstanding work by December.

“I assure CAF and Kenyans we will accelerate the preparations for Afcon 2027,” Mvurya said.

“We will conclude everything by December to be sure we can have test matches in the various facilities.”

Motsepe is scheduled to return to the region in January for a final assessment. However, despite the outstanding work, the CAF president ruled out any consideration of postponing the 2027 AFCON.

“There isn’t the slightest consideration of a postponement,” Motsepe said.

“There should be no need because there’s a deep amount of commitment.”